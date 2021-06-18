Muhammad Rayyan

Social Media App Design

Muhammad Rayyan
Muhammad Rayyan
  • Save
Social Media App Design mobile app instagram template instagram instagram design social media ui ux clean design mobile ui design mobile ui insta revamp social app socialmedia mobile app design minimal ui design
Download color palette

Hey dribbles, we think the social platforms should be colorful, easy to explore and engaging. This design was designed with these basic concepts in mind. I hope to hear what you're thinking about this!

Press "L" to show some love 💕
--------------
Thanks for watching! Check out my profile and follow me.
Have you any idea that you want to share? Say hello at mrayyan996@gmail.com

Want to see more case studies?
Go on www.behance.net/iammrayyan

Muhammad Rayyan
Muhammad Rayyan

More by Muhammad Rayyan

View profile
    • Like