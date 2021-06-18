SIMIN ABDI

FIKABOOK LOGO DESIGN

ui logo illustration vector logos logo-design illustrator flat design branding
This Logo has designed for a book shop by me.
"Fika" is a Swedish word that means " a concept, a state of mind, an attitude and an important part of Swedish culture" and also it's a name of a sweet in Sweden.
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
