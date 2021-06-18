Print Templates

Drawstring Bag Mockups

Drawstring Bag Mockups minimal modern bag mockup bag mockup drawsting illustration design magazine indesign printable catalog print clean template
Present your gorgeous corporate branding designs professionally, using these 4 drawstring bag mockups. This mockup set offers 4 different angles for your presentation needs. All mockups are smart objects operated and have well-organized layers.

