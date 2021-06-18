Alexa Nevolina

Clipboard Manager Concept

Clipboard Manager Concept
This is a concept of a clipboard manager. The app allows you to preview all the items you copied or cut and can paste them again. You may create your own collections and sync them with OneNote. I used pastel colors for collections so that they don’t draw too much attention and don't distract from the content.

Концепт для менеджера буфера обмена. Позволяет видеть превью все скопированных или вырезанных элементов и снова копировать их по щелчку. Можно создавать коллекции и синхронизировать их с OneNote. Для элементов используются пастельные цвета, чтобы не отвлекать внимание от контента.

Credits:
Photo by Heather Ford on Unsplash
Photo by FOODISM360 on Unsplash
Photo by Ryan Plomp on Unsplash
Photo by Lidya Nada on Unsplash

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

