Clipboard Manager Concept

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a concept of a clipboard manager. The app allows you to preview all the items you copied or cut and can paste them again. You may create your own collections and sync them with OneNote. I used pastel colors for collections so that they don’t draw too much attention and don't distract from the content.
Концепт для менеджера буфера обмена. Позволяет видеть превью все скопированных или вырезанных элементов и снова копировать их по щелчку. Можно создавать коллекции и синхронизировать их с OneNote. Для элементов используются пастельные цвета, чтобы не отвлекать внимание от контента.
Credits:
Photo by Heather Ford on Unsplash
Photo by FOODISM360 on Unsplash
Photo by Ryan Plomp on Unsplash
Photo by Lidya Nada on Unsplash