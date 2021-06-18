Clipboard Manager Concept

This is a concept of a clipboard manager. The app allows you to preview all the items you copied or cut and can paste them again. You may create your own collections and sync them with OneNote. I used pastel colors for collections so that they don’t draw too much attention and don't distract from the content.

Концепт для менеджера буфера обмена. Позволяет видеть превью все скопированных или вырезанных элементов и снова копировать их по щелчку. Можно создавать коллекции и синхронизировать их с OneNote. Для элементов используются пастельные цвета, чтобы не отвлекать внимание от контента.

Credits:

Photo by Heather Ford on Unsplash

Photo by FOODISM360 on Unsplash

Photo by Ryan Plomp on Unsplash

Photo by Lidya Nada on Unsplash