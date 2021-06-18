Dynamic and reversible wordmark for AYA MAI

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Geometric shapes play an important role in the visual identity for AYA MAI. Triangles naturally exist as part of the letters A and Y, but we tried to take it a bit further and show how the typography can influence a larger system that is forever expanding into new constellations. The dynamic wordmark is crafted completely out of custom lettering, which is paired with General Type Studio’s Pilat typeface. Additionally, AYA MAI is reversible to create I AM AYA which allows for a broader brand expression.
This project was designed independently in collaboration with AYA MAI and Green Mountain Lodge.
Design and Art Direction: Erik Herrström
Typefaces: Custom lettering by Erik Herrström / Pilat by General Type Studio
Photography: Jannick Boerlum
Client:
Artist: AYA MAI (AYA MAI, Kris Mai, Jona Mai)
Management: Josh Greenberg / Green Mountain Lodge