Vinit Hindalekar

KILLERBUX

Vinit Hindalekar
Vinit Hindalekar
  • Save
KILLERBUX app icon typography ux ui illustration design vector branding logo
Download color palette

The first logo that I created for clothing brand.
I hope you all like it, please give me an thumps up if you really loved it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Vinit Hindalekar
Vinit Hindalekar

More by Vinit Hindalekar

View profile
    • Like