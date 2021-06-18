Michael Driver

Social Illustrations - Bacardi x Design My Night

Michael Driver
Michael Driver
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Illustrations - Bacardi x Design My Night alcohol drinks branding architecture design colour print editorial illustration editorial ill illustration
Download color palette

Hello! Here's one of several illustrations I worked on for Bacardi and Design My Night for a social campaign, to help consumers get back to going out! :)

Michael Driver
Michael Driver
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Driver

View profile
    • Like