English portal «Englishchoice»

✋ Hello!

The new shot of the 30-days dribble challenge.28/30

Redesign of the web portal for searching for English courses.

Stages during this project:

1. Research. Analyze of competitors and similar websites.

2. Design. Searching for the references. Picking colors, typography and layout.

3. Creating adaptive version.

Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com

😎Subscribe for other socials: Instagram | Behance

❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️