Tri City Sports Performance Web Design/Development/Photography

Just completed this fun project for a youth sports performance company based in Newark, California! After hearing Tiffany Vargas (CEO of Tri City Sports Performance) out on our first call about needing something new and refreshing to revamp her company's online presence, I offered to come out to their location to shoot some photos for their site. This allowed me to not only shoot some original photos for the site, but to get a feel of her company's vibe. Her athletes were super stoked about the photoshoot and were ready with their game face on when I got there. She was very pleased with the photos and the whole website design process.

I was very pleased as well, as it was an overall an awesome experience to collaborate with a business owner who is truly passionate about what she does.

I really look forward to working on more projects like this!