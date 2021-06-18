Andy Kaze

Logo Design - Riseberry Garden

Andy Kaze
Logo Design - Riseberry Garden brand identity flat minimal logofolio vector design branding logo
Logo design for a berry orchard.
The design element used is a combination of Sunrise + Joy People + Berries.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
