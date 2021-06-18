Print Templates

Label Tag Mockups

Print Templates
Print Templates
  • Save
Label Tag Mockups animation minimal modern label mockup label mockup tag mockup tag logo illustration design magazine indesign printable catalog print clean template
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

These 4 beautiful label tag mockups allow you to showcase any of your clothing label and apparel branding designs in a gorgeous way. Featuring smart object option and intelligent layers for the customization of design, shadows, effects and background.

Print Templates
Print Templates

More by Print Templates

View profile
    • Like