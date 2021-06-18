James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 14: Cloud Logo

James West
Daily Logo Challenge Day 14: Cloud Logo zip cloud cloud graphic design daily logo challenge vector typography logo branding illustration flat design
  1. Day14_CloudLogo_2.jpg
  2. Day14_CloudLogo.jpg
  3. Day14_CloudLogo_3.jpg

☁️ Day 14 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Cloud logo with the name ‘Zip Cloud’

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

