Ezali.io

Meina

Ezali.io
Ezali.io
  • Save
Meina skincare design figma cosmetics beauty
Download color palette

Hello à tous !

Aujourd'hui, je veux partager avec vous le design de Meina, un projet design sur les cosmétiques bio et comestibles !

N'oubliez pas de ❤️ et merci d'avoir regarder !🙂
------------------------------
Courriel : floriane@ezali.io
D'autres projets pour bientôt🔥

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Ezali.io
Ezali.io

More by Ezali.io

View profile
    • Like