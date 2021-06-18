The current Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE) site has some information architecture (IA) and user interface (UI) design issues where users feel mentally exhausted going through an overwhelming amount of information in the navigation bar and web pages to navigate themselves to the desired site page. The solution was to redesign the navigation system and reorganise the presentation of existing information to reduce the cognitive load for users when interacting with the website.

