MonkeySphere App Demo

Video demo I made which received 2nd place prize at the San Francisco Proto-Hackathon event in May 2014.

Monkeysphere is an app that enables you to meet new groups of people outside your current social sphere for lunch, based on shared common interests. It's an Eventbrite for lunch events, enabling you to increase your chances of networking with nearby people in your industry.

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
