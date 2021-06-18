Affinity Law Logo

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Affinity Law Profile:
Affinity Law Professional Corporation is a full-service law firm serving clients throughout Ontario. We pride ourselves in providing quality service in uniquely focused areas of law, with leading practices in insurance litigation/personal injury law; corporate and commercial law, civil litigation, Islamic finance; employment law; and real estate. Our talented and dynamic lawyers bring over 50 years of collective experience and work alongside clients each step of the way.
-
Hello! We are Hijr Studio, a digital Brand agency based in Indonesia. We provided Brand Design, UI/UX Design, & Website Development. Let’s collaborate!
Do you have a new project? email us at hello@hijrstudio.com
Social Media:
Instagram
Chat with us:
Skype
Meeting Schedule:
Calendly