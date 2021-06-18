hijrstudio

Affinity Law Logo

hijrstudio
hijrstudio
  • Save
Affinity Law Logo graphic design creative rebranding branding brand law affinity yellow identity business insurance consultant islamic finance canada corporate simple logo law logo
Download color palette

Affinity Law Profile:

Affinity Law Professional Corporation is a full-service law firm serving clients throughout Ontario. We pride ourselves in providing quality service in uniquely focused areas of law, with leading practices in insurance litigation/personal injury law; corporate and commercial law, civil litigation, Islamic finance; employment law; and real estate. Our talented and dynamic lawyers bring over 50 years of collective experience and work alongside clients each step of the way.

-
Hello! We are Hijr Studio, a digital Brand agency based in Indonesia. We provided Brand Design, UI/UX Design, & Website Development. Let’s collaborate!

Do you have a new project? email us at hello@hijrstudio.com

Social Media:
Instagram

Chat with us:
Skype

Meeting Schedule:
Calendly

hijrstudio
hijrstudio

More by hijrstudio

View profile
    • Like