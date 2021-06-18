Affinity Law Logo

Affinity Law Profile:

Affinity Law Professional Corporation is a full-service law firm serving clients throughout Ontario. We pride ourselves in providing quality service in uniquely focused areas of law, with leading practices in insurance litigation/personal injury law; corporate and commercial law, civil litigation, Islamic finance; employment law; and real estate. Our talented and dynamic lawyers bring over 50 years of collective experience and work alongside clients each step of the way.

