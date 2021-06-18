Lucio Puccio

Terrazzo Lamp

Terrazzo Lamp lamp terrazzo lighting hard surface blender b3d 3d art
Modelling, shading, lighting of a terrazzo lamp.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
