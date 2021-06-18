Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yoann Baunach
Clint Agency

Kinetix - Real time collaboration

Yoann Baunach
Clint Agency
Yoann Baunach for Clint Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Kinetix - Real time collaboration real-time collaboration character ux design interface ui neuemorphism retro tech gradient minimal clean software animation saas web product
Download color palette

Kinetix is a new 3D animation tool for all the creative minds. The AI assisted tool speed up the animation process and enables 3D professionnals to focus on their work. We helped their team to shape their product and define their brand.

Real time collaboration was a huge step forward in accelerating the process of studios.

Product owning : Théophile Bélivier
Design : Lucas Boilly , Yoann Baunach &  Antoine Bosque
Brand strategy : Bertrand Bénichou Theisen

Clint Agency
Clint Agency
We craft digital products and services
Hire Us

More by Clint Agency

View profile
    • Like