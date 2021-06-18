Gian Marco Del Freo

Recording Studio Website Prototype

Gian Marco Del Freo
Gian Marco Del Freo
  • Save
Recording Studio Website Prototype graphic design music prototype website web design
Download color palette

Hello Guys!

Here is a Recording Studio Website prototype.
I've been inspired by soundbetter.com

Let me know if you have any suggestions to improve my skills!

Feel free to contact me if you have a project and you need a web designer, all of the websites made by me are handy-coded, responsive and SEO ready.

My portfolio: https://gianmarcodelfreo.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Gian Marco Del Freo
Gian Marco Del Freo

More by Gian Marco Del Freo

View profile
    • Like