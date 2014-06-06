Mike Garz

Paper Sculpture

Mike Garz
Mike Garz
  • Save
Paper Sculpture white paper sculpture cut light shadow
Download color palette

Over the next couple weeks ill start to upload actual shots of my work, been busy with my senior thesis and graduating :)

Heres a quick project using cut paper.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Mike Garz
Mike Garz

More by Mike Garz

View profile
    • Like