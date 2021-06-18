DailyUI 021 Home Monitoring Dashboard

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just finished my design for #dailyui #021
#DailyUI
My goal for this design was to have white-off white background and built elements on top of that.
Room and device inter-connection was a challenge that I was able to overcome by providing device management via rooms.
This time around, I wanted to have the selected element state to be very subtle but still noticeable - so tried using a dot and font weight-color combo to achieve this.
Do let me know what you think :)
You can connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!