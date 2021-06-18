Suraj

DailyUI 021 Home Monitoring Dashboard

My goal for this design was to have white-off white background and built elements on top of that.

Room and device inter-connection was a challenge that I was able to overcome by providing device management via rooms.

This time around, I wanted to have the selected element state to be very subtle but still noticeable - so tried using a dot and font weight-color combo to achieve this.

Do let me know what you think :)

You can connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!

