DailyUI 021 Home Monitoring Dashboard

Just finished my design for #dailyui #021

#DailyUI

My goal for this design was to have white-off white background and built elements on top of that.

Room and device inter-connection was a challenge that I was able to overcome by providing device management via rooms.

This time around, I wanted to have the selected element state to be very subtle but still noticeable - so tried using a dot and font weight-color combo to achieve this.

You can connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!