ASA flight-booking mobile app

ASA flight-booking mobile app
A selection of screens from a mid-fidelity prototype.

This was a conceptual project conceived solely by myself as part of my UX Design Institute diploma course.

The goal was to create a highly structured, process-driven native app for mobile devices - allowing users to search and book flights directly through the airline.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
