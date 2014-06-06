Tyler Zenk

World Cup 2014

Tyler Zenk
World Cup 2014 world cup fifa world cup solo solo cup vector flat illustration illustrator icon logo
World Cup + Solo Cup = A good time.

A logo for a friend's photo blog on his travels to Brazil for the World Cup.

