My Personal Branding Monogram

This particular crafted G encloses my Initials G S E, created for the cover of my business cards, the colour represents "Mexican Pink" also known as the colour of Bougainvilleas in my hometown the city of eternal spring, Cuernavaca, Mexico.

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
