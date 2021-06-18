Aileen Xin

IMA

IMA minimal web ux ui design
IMA is a local cafe that serves honest Japanese inspired food and exceptional coffee. This is my attempt to redesign the current IMA website which was initially inspired by its logo design and a collection of adorable mascots.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
