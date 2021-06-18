Anastasia Ivanets

Fast food website concept

Anastasia Ivanets
Anastasia Ivanets
  • Save
Fast food website concept hotdog fastfood webdesign concept
Download color palette

Hi there!
This is my concept of a fast food chain website.
Feel free to give me some feedback

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Anastasia Ivanets
Anastasia Ivanets

More by Anastasia Ivanets

View profile
    • Like