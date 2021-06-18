Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Liton sangma

Bicontax Letter B Logo

Liton sangma
Liton sangma
  • Save
Bicontax Letter B Logo vector b logo branding design lettering minimal logo
Download color palette

Available for sale
litonmree04@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Liton sangma
Liton sangma

More by Liton sangma

View profile
    • Like