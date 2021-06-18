Prasanta Nayek

Hungrezy logo design concept

Prasanta Nayek
Prasanta Nayek
  • Save
Hungrezy logo design concept logoidea logomaker creative design logodesign photoshop illustrator adobe logo branding
Download color palette

This Project Done For Hungrezy
Agency: Doodlebee Digital
Design By Prasanta Nayek

Press "L" if you like it.

For design inquiries: prak9093@gmail.com

Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter

Prasanta Nayek
Prasanta Nayek

More by Prasanta Nayek

View profile
    • Like