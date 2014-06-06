Lewis Jones

Emmet The Construction Worker

Emmet The Construction Worker emmet lego movie illustration character
I finally got around to watching the Lego Movie and it was actually really good. I had some free time so I threw this together for fun. I might do the other characters in the future.

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
