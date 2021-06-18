Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
My Way of Design

SWAN!

My Way of Design
My Way of Design
  • Save
SWAN! minimal outline vector design animals abstract graphic design branding illustration
Download color palette

SWAN_01
Logo and Icon concept.

#The Animal and Bird Series
https://www.instagram.com/my.way.of.design/

My Way of Design
My Way of Design

More by My Way of Design

View profile
    • Like