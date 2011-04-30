Drew Wilson

My First Car: '86 Civic Hatchback

Ya.. lame i know. I bought this when i was 15 1/2 ... only lasted a little while after i was 16.. had a horrid oil leak problem.
But I did spend a lot of time fixing it up.. mostly body work.. i also gave it the worst paint job EVAR.. the color: Sky Blue.. soooo lame.
This is a photo form google images.. my car was dent free... but looked soo ugly in that bright baby blue color.. ewwwwww.
The paint swatch made it look like a darker color paint.. but to my surprise after i painted it.. wow.. soo lame. LOL

