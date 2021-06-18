Syaiful Hamid

The Nama Studio - Restaurant Website Exploration

Syaiful Hamid
Syaiful Hamid
  • Save
The Nama Studio - Restaurant Website Exploration landingpage eat design food restaurant clean uiux ui uidesign ux minimalist food app clean ui clean design ui design web design webdesign
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
I want to share exploration about restaurant and food website. Hope you guys like it. Feel free to give me some feedback. Thank you
------------------------
Instagram | Behance|

Syaiful Hamid
Syaiful Hamid

More by Syaiful Hamid

View profile
    • Like