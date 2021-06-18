AlphaDebit - Multi-step form

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers! ☺️
This is a multi-step form design for AlphaDebit. AlphaDebit is a new banking platform for college students. While traditional banks provide what most students need, AlphaDebit is tailored to ensuring students spend their money wisely and attempt to save.
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
