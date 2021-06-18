Lina Kim

AlphaDebit - Multi-step form

AlphaDebit - Multi-step form
Hello Dribbblers! ☺️

This is a multi-step form design for AlphaDebit. AlphaDebit is a new banking platform for college students. While traditional banks provide what most students need, AlphaDebit is tailored to ensuring students spend their money wisely and attempt to save.

Thank you for watching!

