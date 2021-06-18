Xela UI kit - reusable templates for desktop & mobile apps

Xela Design System

Now with 50+ mobile & desktop templates



1900+ variants of 30 components categories to craft perfectly shaped desktop & mobile apps. Powered by Figma auto-layout 3.0, modern styleguides and free Nunito Sans font.

Customizable & Adjustable dashboard design system with 50+ ready-to-use app layouts. You can modify them or use as it is to save time and never design from scratch again. Xela UI kit is a well-organized library to help you learn Figma and take your UI design skill to the next level!

Product highlights:

• 1900+ variants of components based on :left_right_arrow: Auto-layout and paginated into 30 sections

• 50+ dashboard templates for Mobile & Desktop apps. 10 most popular categories

• 165+ additional UI widgets to help you design apps for a wide range of niches

• Proven design system quickstarter in Figma for startups, freelancers, or solopreneurs

