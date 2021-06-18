Chat App - Web page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone 🥳
This is my first shot in dribble, As I'm very new to design i explored all the tools and created this web page for chatting application. So, excited to share this with you all and hear few feedback's on my design
________________________
Are you looking for a designer to be part of your team?
I'm all in, will be so happy to join professional designers and learn from them.
_______________________________________________________
If you haven't shared feedback, please drop a word
Thank you 🙂.