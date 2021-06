Daily UI 004

Simple dummy calculator with colour buttons which drag user for using it more as a higher preference withdark and light mode toggle switch.

Lets connect::

Medium : https://prabhu-baba57.medium.com/

Bechance : https://www.behance.net/prabhupradhan/

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/pppradhan97/

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/prabhuprasad.graphic/

cc: Prabhu Prasad Pradhan