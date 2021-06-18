Anatoliy
Rebound - Online American Football School

Rebound - Online American Football School fifa sport club american football baseball football hockey rugby soccer sport sports team digital ui uiux concept minimalism clean web design
This concept was developed for an online college football school. There was an ask for a modern and cool UI, the school was made to become the number 1 on the market for online courses in the field of sports. To achieve this, I used one of the best font pair in my opinion Circle + Thabit, and a combination of black and red. Really cool?

Online American Football School
