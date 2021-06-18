Jake Spillane

The Good Coffee. | Packaging Design

The Good Coffee. | Packaging Design organic pattern color colour graphic design logo design logo food coffee packaging design packaging brand branding
  1. hero-solo--dribbble.png
  2. packaging--dribble.png
  3. coffee-colours--dribbble.png

Simple packaging design created for The Good Coffee. Each coffee roast uses unique and representative colour and pattern combinations to visually communicate flavour and feel.

This design is part of a larger branding project for The Good Coffee. The objective of The Good Coffee brand is to emphasise the journey of the product as the value - supporting the growth of sustainable local economies for independent producers.

Created by: Antigrav Creative
Art Direction: Jake Spillane
Client: The Good Coffee.
Date: 2021

Branding, Web, & Creative.
