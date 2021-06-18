The Good Coffee. | Packaging Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Simple packaging design created for The Good Coffee. Each coffee roast uses unique and representative colour and pattern combinations to visually communicate flavour and feel.
This design is part of a larger branding project for The Good Coffee. The objective of The Good Coffee brand is to emphasise the journey of the product as the value - supporting the growth of sustainable local economies for independent producers.
Created by: Antigrav Creative
Art Direction: Jake Spillane
Client: The Good Coffee.
Date: 2021