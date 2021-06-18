The Good Coffee. | Packaging Design

Simple packaging design created for The Good Coffee. Each coffee roast uses unique and representative colour and pattern combinations to visually communicate flavour and feel.

This design is part of a larger branding project for The Good Coffee. The objective of The Good Coffee brand is to emphasise the journey of the product as the value - supporting the growth of sustainable local economies for independent producers.

Created by: Antigrav Creative

Art Direction: Jake Spillane

Client: The Good Coffee.

Date: 2021