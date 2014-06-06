Dean Robinson

Manchester City FC

Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
  • Save
Manchester City FC football soccer logo sport
Download color palette

Whipped up a Manchester City FC logo in the style of the NYC FC and Melbourne FC logos.

In part based on this old Manchester City logo from the early 70's http://img1.wikia.nocookie.net/__cb20120208161733/logopedia/images/thumb/a/a4/Manchester_City_FC_logo_%281970-1972%29.png/200px-Manchester_City_FC_logo_%281970-1972%29.png

17e10f034966fb0d5395d41e49495651
Rebound of
Melbourne City FC
By Dean Robinson
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dean Robinson

View profile
    • Like