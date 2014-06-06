🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Whipped up a Manchester City FC logo in the style of the NYC FC and Melbourne FC logos.
In part based on this old Manchester City logo from the early 70's http://img1.wikia.nocookie.net/__cb20120208161733/logopedia/images/thumb/a/a4/Manchester_City_FC_logo_%281970-1972%29.png/200px-Manchester_City_FC_logo_%281970-1972%29.png