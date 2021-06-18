The Thought School logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Check our logo design for The Thought School, a forerunner in the industry of Influetainment.
The Thought School aims in creating success at the individual level and empowers Individuals to succeed in their life.
The thought behind this logo design was to showcase that a person becomes enlightened with positive thoughts/energy when associated with The Thought School. We have combined elements of man in sitting pose, meditating, tree of knowledge and fruits in tree which symbolizes success.
Let us know if you liked this project by dropping your opinions and feedback. For any type of queries regarding collaborations, you can contact us at hello@thewebpeople.in
