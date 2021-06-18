Catur

Catur
Catur
Asian Restaurant Logo
A logo design for asian restaurant, called Fatty Tuna. I originally put it in Brandcrowd, and the restaurant owner reach me out. I think he likes how I play with the fish silhouette to mimic a bowl.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
