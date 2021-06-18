Introducing NET WORLD – a display font. This font is inspired by networks that are connected to one another. processed with a combination of modern and futuristic styles, thus making this font unique.

This tyepeface very suitable for logos, tittle, apparel, tittle header, poster, merchandise, labels, branding and many more.

In Package :

– NET WORLD otf

– NET WORLD ttf

– NET WORLD woff

Comes with : **

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation & Symbol

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#Font #Display #Typeface #Logotype #Polygon #Low_Poly #Outline #Decorative #Geometric #Star #Connected #Dot #Network #Letter #Geometry #Polygonal #Modern #Future #Futuristic #Logo #Typography #Creative #Line #Digital #Connect #Mosaic #Tech #Technology #Unique #Virtual #Outline_Fonts

https://putracetol.com/product/net-world/