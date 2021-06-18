🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing NET WORLD – a display font. This font is inspired by networks that are connected to one another. processed with a combination of modern and futuristic styles, thus making this font unique.
This tyepeface very suitable for logos, tittle, apparel, tittle header, poster, merchandise, labels, branding and many more.
In Package :
– NET WORLD otf
– NET WORLD ttf
– NET WORLD woff
Comes with : **
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation & Symbol
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
#Font #Display #Typeface #Logotype #Polygon #Low_Poly #Outline #Decorative #Geometric #Star #Connected #Dot #Network #Letter #Geometry #Polygonal #Modern #Future #Futuristic #Logo #Typography #Creative #Line #Digital #Connect #Mosaic #Tech #Technology #Unique #Virtual #Outline_Fonts
https://putracetol.com/product/net-world/