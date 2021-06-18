Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Humam Abo Alraja

Fisucs: Finance Mobile App

Hi Folks! 👋

Today i want to share with you some screens from a finance app UI Kit that I'm working on, which helps users to keep track of all of financial activities in a smooth & aesthetically pleasing experience.

What do you think of the results? Appretiate Feedback!

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Humanizing digital experiences

