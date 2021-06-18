Fisucs: Finance Mobile App

Hi Folks! 👋

Today i want to share with you some screens from a finance app UI Kit that I'm working on, which helps users to keep track of all of financial activities in a smooth & aesthetically pleasing experience.

What do you think of the results? Appretiate Feedback!

Liked and enjoyed the Shot? Press "L" 💌

________

Have a project idea? let's talk about it

humamaboalraja@gmail.com

For more behind the scenes content, Follow me on: 👋

Instagram