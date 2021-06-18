Rahul Mehra

Magazine

Rahul Mehra
Rahul Mehra
  • Save
Magazine graphic design creative different idea design project logo design logo web animation editing photoshop photography illustration landing page figma web design
Download color palette

Hello friends,
This is Magazine Landing page for StickyMag.
Please share your feedback :)

Don't forget to follow me and have a good day!
Press "Like" to show a bit of appreciation.

Rahul Mehra
Rahul Mehra

More by Rahul Mehra

View profile
    • Like