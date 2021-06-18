Educational Platform . Software Engineering Learning App

Sengineer.io . a Software Engineering Learning App that eases up the experience of leaning Modern Software engineering in a concise, guided manner with the perfect balance between theory and applying it.

Liked and enjoyed the Shot? Press "L" 💌

________

Have a project idea? let's talk about it

humamaboalraja@gmail.com

________

For more behind the scenes content, Follow me on: 👋

Instagram