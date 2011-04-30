Joel Glovier

My First Car - '93 Hyundai Elantra

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
My First Car - '93 Hyundai Elantra 1993 hyundai elantra white my first car
Download color palette

Got my 93 Elantra in 1997 used but in great condition. It was a 5 speed with a DOHC 16 valve motor. Added the front bumper and made the custom grille by hand.

...I'm seeing a theme here...white cars.

0d978ec91169643b917943bf3a01a302
Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like