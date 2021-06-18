Suvam Prasad

FlightToday Landing Page Design

FlightToday Landing Page Design layout branding black website simple ui design uidesign lettering typography vector web web design uiux ux ui modern minimal clean landing page travel
✈ FightToday landing page design concept - FT a.k.a FlightToday helps users to compare different flight tickets and get affordable flight tickets for their next upcoming adventure trip.
📚 Typography - Poppins(Heading and subheading), Archivo(paragraph and contents). Both the typefaces are popular and easy to read. In terms of legibility, both typefaces stand out.
🌈 Colors - Blue(symbolizes trust, calm, and communicative) and yellow(symbolizes energy, joy, and happiness)

