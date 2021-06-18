FlightToday Landing Page Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
✈ FightToday landing page design concept - FT a.k.a FlightToday helps users to compare different flight tickets and get affordable flight tickets for their next upcoming adventure trip.
📚 Typography - Poppins(Heading and subheading), Archivo(paragraph and contents). Both the typefaces are popular and easy to read. In terms of legibility, both typefaces stand out.
🌈 Colors - Blue(symbolizes trust, calm, and communicative) and yellow(symbolizes energy, joy, and happiness)
Peace 😉!
