Nintendo Application

Day #18 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the eighteenth shot of the UI design challenge. Here, the task was to try and create an application for Nintendo. What would be more exciting than that? Always been a fan of Nintendo games and this is a concept design.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.