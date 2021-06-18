Anindya Mukhopadhyay

Neumorphic Music Player

Anindya Mukhopadhyay
Anindya Mukhopadhyay
  • Save
Neumorphic Music Player uiux 2021 3d apple watch iphone apple ux branding logo vector ui app illustration 2020 trends dailyui design
Download color palette

What if apple watch adopts neumorphism to their UI.

Anindya Mukhopadhyay
Anindya Mukhopadhyay

More by Anindya Mukhopadhyay

View profile
    • Like