WARENA-new era of beauty(perfume) logo

This is WARENA-new era of beauty(perfume) logo. Its basically combine of w & leaf . It can be use for w letter, perfume, skin, care, fashion,ladies fashion shop, parlour, beauty..etc
Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.( This logo is available for sale in just $299 )

A logo is the face of your brand. It can be of many types. Such as lettermark, wordmark, symbolic...etc. It plays a vital role in your business. Nowadays, it becomes an important part of a company's identity. It is a valuable asset for your business.
FOR ORDER
1.E-mail: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com
OR
2.DM in Whatsapp: +8801784400444
OR
3.FAST ORDER 1: https://www.fiverr.com/share/8va8N4
OR
4.FAST ORDER 2: https://www.fiverr.com/share/w3LBYK

=THANK YOU=

